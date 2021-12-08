Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Recently, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced that Maine will receive nearly $225,000 to create a new program called the Maine Farm to School Institute. As a former state senator who spent years advocating for feeding Maine children, I would like to thank them for their support of this important funding!

The proposal under this program, called the “Farm to School THYME: Training for Healthy Youth in Maine” will establish the Maine Farm to School Institute to train schools and other stakeholders on how to establish and operate successful farm-to-school programs. As of right now, the nearest farm-to-school training facility is in Vermont, and Maine schools have extremely limited access to it.

Farm-to-school programs are a win-win because they provide Maine students with nutritious, locally-grown whole foods while also supporting local agriculture and small farms. I am excited to follow the progress of this new program, and about the opportunities that this funding presents for rural students across Maine.





Joyce A. Maker

Calais