Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for, “The Presence-and Presents-of Our Voices,” with special guest Danielle Woerner. The free online event is the tenth installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Woerner will lead participants in exploring how developing the simple habit of being attentive to the sound and sensation of our voices, not just the content of what we’re saying, can transform our communication with others — and with ourselves. Participants will use simple singing as well as speaking exercises to experiment and discover together. Woerner recently explored the mind-voice connection in her blog, Song-Lines: https://singintojoy.org/blog.php.

Woerner is a professional singer, recording artist, and voice teacher whose work has always included a deep interest in our capacity for attention, and in the healing aspects of working with the voice. In 2020, she moved her teaching practice fully online while also simultaneously launching the initiative, “Sing into Joy—Singing as Your Path to Wellness” (www.singintojoy.org). Ms. Woerner lives in Milbridge with her husband, with whom she founded the Sunrise County Arts Institute in 2014.





Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mind-voice.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.