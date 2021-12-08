CAMDEN – Lúnasa, the “hottest acoustic Irish band on the planet” according to the Irish Echo, will perform Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street. The reduced capacity show, generously sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper, is close to selling out. Tickets are $54 in advance, $64 day of show (if available).

In 2019, Lúnasa capped its annual North American holiday tour at the opera house and will do so again this year. The band’s Irish Christmas concert features Cillian Vallely on uilleann pipes and low whistle; Kevin Crawford on flute, whistles and bodhran; Trevor Hutchinson on bass; Colin Farrell on fiddle and whistle; and Patrick Doocey on guitar. This tour’s guest vocalist is Dave Curley, a talented young singer, storyteller and dancer.

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival in honor of the Irish god and patron of the arts Lugh, Lúnasa gathers some of the top musical talents in Ireland. From the start, almost 25 years ago, the band’s complex arrangements and unique sound have reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Lúnasa’s most recent album, “Cas,” features collaborations with a number of past concert vocalists including Natalie Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Eric Bibb.





Masks are required in the building. Concertgoers may choose their own reserved seats at www.camdenoperahouse.com; the software inserts two empty seats either side of ticketing parties. For more information and assisted ticket sales, call 207-236-3154.

Camden Opera House will open 2022 with a SoundCheck presentation of Castlebay’s “Winter in New England” program of music, story and poetry on Friday, Jan. 7.