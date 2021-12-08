Maine Community Foundation recently awarded Heart of Ellsworth $10,000 through its Maine Expansion Arts Fund. The funds will help install downtown Ellsworth’s first outdoor mural through a robust community engagement process to catalyze future public art projects and revitalization along the Union River.

The site for the mural will be the brick Coastal Interiors building on the banks of the Union River on Water Street. Maine Artist Judy Taylor was recently selected through an RFQ process to work with the Heart of Ellsworth Mural Committee. Community groups and volunteers will research potential subjects, Heart of Ellsworth and Taylor will work together to engage local students and community members in the mural actualization process.

The mural project was initially supported by the Maine Community Foundation as well as additional funds coming from the Maine Arts Commission and in kind contributions and donations from community members. Heart of Ellsworth is currently exploring all funding opportunities through grants and community support.





Heart of Ellsworth welcomes community support for the project through volunteer and monetary contributions. For more information, to donate or to express interest in volunteering for this project, visit heartofellsworth.org/downtown-mural.