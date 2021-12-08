FALMOUTH — Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth invites all community members to share the Christmas traditions, music, and food of their countries of origin, or learn about Christmas experience of other countries, at a special gathering on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Christmas Around the World” will be held at the church, located on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We will be celebrating Christmas and learning about countries and Christmas traditions from around the world at the same time,” said Kim Palli of Parish of the Holy Eucharist of which Holy Martyrs Church is a part. “You’ll be able to sample Filipino morcon, German lebkuchen, Polish chrusciki, Venezuelan hallacas, and more!”





Participants will be able to enjoy Christmas carols in many languages and experience Christmas customs from around the world.

To learn more about the event, visit www.pothe.org/christmas-around-the-world or call 207-847-6890.