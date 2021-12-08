CAMDEN — Camden National Bank recently announced the grand prize winner of its eight-week fall “Choose It. Use It. Win It.” sweepstakes. Briana Bartlett, from Vinalhaven, won $5,000 in November for using her debit card during the sweepstakes’ promotional period. In addition to the grand prize, Camden National Bank awarded forty $100 prizes to customers over an eight week period, totaling $9,000 in prizes.

“The sweepstakes is a fun and exciting way to engage with our consumer customers and reward them simply for making everyday purchases with their debit card,” said Renée Smyth, chief experience & marketing officer at Camden National Bank. “We congratulate all of our winners, and we’re especially happy for Briana, our Grand Prize winner. The sweepstakes was a huge success for all.”

Camden National Bank’s Vinalhaven banking center hosted a celebration for Bartlett where she accepted her prize from Banking Center Manager Juanita Paparello. “I am very excited. My husband and I are going through an adoption for our son, so we put money towards that, as well as towards a new car,” Bartlett said. She was incredibly thankful for the surprising win.





As a community bank, Camden National Bank takes pride in opportunities to give back to its loyal customers. Camden National Bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, complemented by personal service and the latest in digital banking technology. Their unique checking account offerings are known for providing cash-back rewards on everyday consumer debit card purchases.