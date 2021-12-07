This story will be updated.

Jordan Stevens, a 2005 Mt. Blue High School of Farmington graduate who went on to become an All-Colonial Athletic Association and All-New England defensive end at the University of Maine, was UMaine’s next head football coach.

Stevens, who has been the co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Yale University, will replace Nick Charlton, the team announced on Tuesday.





Charlton left UMaine after three seasons last month to become the assistant head coach-offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut, a Football Bowl Subdivision school. UMaine is a Football Championship Subdivision team, a notch below the FBS, which offers 22 more scholarships.

Stevens spent four seasons as an assistant at UMaine, serving as the defensive line coach after being the assistant defensive line coach.

He left UMaine to become the defensive line coach at Yale in 2015 before coaching the linebackers beginning in 2018. The following year, he was named the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator and he also went back to coaching the defensive linemen.

Yale went 4-3 in the Ivy League this past season, 5-5 overall, and the Bulldog defense led the conference in third down conversion efficiency, limiting opponents to a 22.3 percent success rate on third down. Yale was also third in the league in sacks with 32.

Yale has won or shared the Ivy League championship twice over the past four seasons. Stevens coached three All-Ivy defensive linemen in 2017 at Yale as the team captured the Ivy League title.

As a player at UMaine, Stevens was a main cog in a defensive unit in 2008 which helped the team earn an FCS playoff appearance. He was named a captain for the 2009 season and graduated with a degree in business management in 2010.