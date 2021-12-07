Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Maine state budget surplus is projected to be more than $800 million over the current budget cycle. Legislators are already discussing the possibility of returning some of that money back to taxpayers. Wouldn’t a better alternative be to use that money to pay for much-needed maintenance to our roads and infrastructure so we don’t have to continue to borrow more money?

Doing so would save the state from issuing future bonds and would therefore reduce future budget expenditures, certainly a form of long-term tax relief. Maine would gain a much improved infrastructure that benefits everyone. Lowered long-term taxes, lowered state debt and better infrastructure seems like a win/win for everyone.

Rick Saucier





Etna