The Build Back Better Act will help most Mainers and grow our economy.

Mainers and Americans alike have been financially squeezed to pay for record corporate profits. The cost of living is going up, workers’ wages are mostly stagnant or increasing insignificantly to keep up with inflation.

Seventeen Nobel Prize-winning economists have signed a letter in support of the Build Back Better Act, and stated Build Back Better will ease inflation: “We need safe school buildings and bridges, and affordable child and elder care … With the investments being financed by tax increases [on the rich], the inflationary impacts will be at most negligible…”





While pharmaceutical companies are making record profits, Americans are dying every day because they simply can’t afford the bill. More than 100,000 Mainers have experienced the death of a friend or family member in the past five years because they couldn’t afford the necessary medical treatment for their illness. These issues are getting worse during COVID-19 and Mainers are continuing to feel the harshest impacts from today’s health care system.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are determining if we are worth investing in; if our federal dollars will be used to invest in our public good or to maintain the status quo. How many more lives do we need to lose for our elected representatives to pass laws protecting us from the pharmaceutical industry’s business models?

Now is the chance to live up to their campaign promises and support our communities’ health by voting for Build Back Better.

Lois Baxter

Orrington