DURHAM, N.H — A fraternity has been temporarily suspended as police investigate the death of a University of New Hampshire student, who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing, police said.

Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, 22, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to the fraternity party and got into a fight.





The fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been temporarily suspended while police investigate, said Michael Blackman, UNH dean of students.

“Prior to going missing Vinny was involved in an altercation at a gathering hosted by the members of Sigma Chi Fraternity,” Blackman wrote in a letter to UNH students.” As is common practice when an investigation involves a fraternity, we were in touch with the organization’s national headquarters and collectively agreed to temporarily suspend the organization effective immediately.”

A vigil was held for Lirosi on Monday night. An email seeking comment was left with a relative.

“I would just encourage all of our community members to reach out, check in with each other, take the time they need to take care of themselves,” Blackman said.