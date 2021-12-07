FARMINGTON — A man died after he crashed through the side wall of Bouffard’s Furniture and Carpet on Wilton Road in Farmington and into the store on Tuesday.

Cameron Salisbury, 32, of Farmington was driving his Ford Taurus through the parking lot of Mount Blue Plaza when it struck the side wall and continued through the interior of the store, according to police.

Salisbury suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

The crash had occurred sometime during the overnight hours, officials said..

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.