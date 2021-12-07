ISLAND FALLS, Maine — An Oakfield man died Sunday morning when the utility terrain vehicle he was driving rolled onto its side while he was going down a hill.

Clarence Jones, 54, was riding in a 2018 Kubota UTV side-by-side equipped with snow tracks around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating down a steep hill covered in snow and ice, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

He was not wearing a helmet or using the equipped seat belt, and was still inside the vehicle, the report said.





First responders were unable to revive Jones, who police said was the only person in the sport utility vehicle.

The ACSO is asking anyone who may have additional information on the crash to call 207-532-3471.