Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to high 30s from north to south, with a chance for snow in the north and sunny skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The state saw 361 Mainers who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 334 set last week.





Starting on Tuesday, the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue will provide a COVID-19 booster shot clinic to anyone who qualifies.

The shortage has been driven in part by pharmacy staffing problems, a factor that also led providers to cancel COVID-19 booster shots last week.

Three people died after a fire in the building on Sunday morning — Andrew Allen, 56; Dylan Smith, 31; and Tim Tuttle, 28 — while two others escaped from the burning property.

The city has received complaints about 194-196 Union St. for more than two decades.

Bangor Natural Gas stopped service to the facility as it sued its owner, Coastal Resources of Maine, due to unpaid bills and breach of agreement.

For decades, tribal leaders have called the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act “a colossal failure.”

The Nov. 15 suicide came a month after officials discovered three of the four phones were not in service and days before they were replaced.

Avangrid calls Security Limits CEO Paulo Silva “a disgruntled former subcontractor” who was trying to win business with the utility giant.

Shannon Rollins-Allen of Madison sued Wisconsin-based contractor Northern Clearing Inc. and truck driver Curtis W. Stephens of Kentucky in the U.S. District Court in Maine.

The signs show a silhouette of geographic landmarks in Orrington, including King’s Mountain, local ponds, Route 15 and the Penobscot River.

The 10-year-old Midcoast Theater Co. — formerly the Midcoast Actors’ Studio — is going on hiatus, with no clear plan of what the future might bring.

In other Maine news …

South Portland inaugurates 1st Muslim mayor

Man killed in West Gardiner toll plaza crash identified

Multiple crashes cause partial closure of I-95

Pedestrian struck by passing motorist in Houlton

Police: Dover-Foxcroft man found dead in house after standoff

A friendly rivalry helped prepare new Deer Isle-Stonington basketball coach

2 reigning state champions will now both compete in Class AA boys basketball division

After 3 straight North titles, Hampden Academy girls basketball faces more challenging foes

Popular Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby making a few changes for 2022 event