Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to high 30s from north to south, with a chance for snow in the north and sunny skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
The state saw 361 Mainers who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 334 set last week.
Starting on Tuesday, the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue will provide a COVID-19 booster shot clinic to anyone who qualifies.
COVID-19 testing has not kept up with soaring cases in Maine
The shortage has been driven in part by pharmacy staffing problems, a factor that also led providers to cancel COVID-19 booster shots last week.
Union Street fire victims had relocated from encampment that city shut down
Three people died after a fire in the building on Sunday morning — Andrew Allen, 56; Dylan Smith, 31; and Tim Tuttle, 28 — while two others escaped from the burning property.
Bangor repeatedly cited Union Street house that burned for code violations
The city has received complaints about 194-196 Union St. for more than two decades.
Hampden waste plant will have its heat restored
Bangor Natural Gas stopped service to the facility as it sued its owner, Coastal Resources of Maine, due to unpaid bills and breach of agreement.
Tribal leaders tell story of push for sovereignty in new Maine-made podcast
For decades, tribal leaders have called the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act “a colossal failure.”
Crisis phones on Penobscot Narrows bridge were out of order the day a woman jumped
The Nov. 15 suicide came a month after officials discovered three of the four phones were not in service and days before they were replaced.
CMP parent files defamation suit against cybersecurity firm that accused it of racketeering
Avangrid calls Security Limits CEO Paulo Silva “a disgruntled former subcontractor” who was trying to win business with the utility giant.
CMP corridor contractor sued over September crash that killed Madison man
Shannon Rollins-Allen of Madison sued Wisconsin-based contractor Northern Clearing Inc. and truck driver Curtis W. Stephens of Kentucky in the U.S. District Court in Maine.
New road signs will help Orrington kick off an economic development campaign
The signs show a silhouette of geographic landmarks in Orrington, including King’s Mountain, local ponds, Route 15 and the Penobscot River.
Belfast theater company without a home to go on hiatus
The 10-year-old Midcoast Theater Co. — formerly the Midcoast Actors’ Studio — is going on hiatus, with no clear plan of what the future might bring.
