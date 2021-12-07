ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a Virtual 4-H Dog SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club. This will be a short-term, special interest club that will meet virtually once a month from January until June. The first meeting is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The club, which will focus on all things dogs, is open to Maine youth who are between the ages of 9 and 18 by Dec. 31, 2021. Participants do not need to own a dog; they just need to be enthusiastic about learning more about them. The club also is looking for adult volunteers who would be interested in helping plan activities. Participants do not need to be knowledgeable about dogs, just willing to help out.

The registration deadline is Jan. 7. For more information on the club or to register, visit the Virtual 4-H Dog SPIN Club page. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, please contact 207-942-7396 or sheila.norman@maine.edu.



