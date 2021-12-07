LUBEC — Lubec Community Outreach Center is back in full swing providing additional and extended hours. The office and community room are now open Monday and Tuesday 2-5 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 2-5 p.m. Meet a friend at the community room, enjoy a cup of coffee, play a game or pool, or sit and read a book.



One can now browse the Thrift and Housewares store on Wednesday 12-3 p.m., Thursday 2-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are many new items to choose from and as always, children’s clothing is free.



There are many exciting upcoming programs, workshop, trainings and services. On Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., LCOC staff will be hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater workshop. Tons of craft supplies will be available to make your every own on-of-a-kind ugly sweater. Bring your own sweater or decorate one of theirs.



The training and workshop room and community room is almost complete with the installation new technology that will provide high speed internet, digital and educational trainings and adult enrichment workshops to the greater Lubec community.



If you, your organization or club would like to host an event, training, meeting, or celebration at LCOC, please contact Linda Pendarvis, facilities manager, at 207-733-5262 or manager@lubecoutreach.org.



For more information about Lubec Community Outreach Center, its programs, services or how you can volunteer, please call 207-733-5262, visit their website at http://www.lubecoutreach.org, or “like” them on Facebook.