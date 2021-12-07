LUBEC — Lubec Community Outreach Center’s ninth annual senior and veterans holiday dinner was a success. Once again, the community pulled together to provide a delicious, hot meals delivered throughout Lubec and Trescott.



“We discussed hosting our customary sit-down holiday celebration. However, we decided to deliver the meals again this year due to the spike in COVID cases within the area. We wanted to keep our seniors and vets safe” stated Eleody Libby, LCOC director. Although the pandemic prevented the community from gathering in person this year, there was no lack of joy spread to our local seniors and veterans this holiday season.



On Dec. 4 the Masons of Grand Lodge of Maine, Washington Lodge #37, arrived at the crack of dawn to cook up a frenzy of 13 turkeys, 50 pounds of potatoes, 20 pounds of carrots, and a mountain of stuffing. The Lubec Women’s Club baked and delivered over 200 scrumptious deserts and LCOC volunteers packaged the food with handmade cards from the Edmonds and Lubec Elementary school students. Over 150 hot meals were then picked up by volunteers and whisked off to their recipients.







A big thank you goes out to volunteer Shirley Brown, Marsha & Rob Chaffee, Bonnie Lyons, Joe Piscaldo, Jerry Ilg, Nancy Bagley, Kevin, Denise, Cady and Nellie Boston, Wayne and Maureen Kelly, John and Denise Rule, Duke and Jolene Shults, Susan McCaffrey, and Carol Cain for kindly delivering meals and Charlene Marston for helping organize the delivery schedule.



For more information about Lubec Community Outreach Center, its programs, services or how you can volunteer, please call 207-733-5262, visit their website at http://www.lubecoutreach.org, or “like” them on Facebook.