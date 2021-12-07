ROCKLAND – Adas Yoshuron Synagogue will continue its annual tradition of serving a delicious turkey dinner for the Christmas Day Community Dinner. The food will be prepared by Primo Restaurant of Rockland and served as a takeout meal due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone is invited. Please wear a mask and stay socially distanced six feet apart.

We will serve the takeout dinner at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White Street, next to the Rockland Public Library. Please form a socially distanced line at the side door. For more information, contact Adas Yoshuron Synagogue at 207-594-4523.