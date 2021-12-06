A man who died after crashing into the West Gardiner Toll Plaza on I-95 in Litchfield on Nov. 20 has been identified.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Lucas Yurchick, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Yurchick was southbound when he crashed into a guardrail, causing him to redirect onto the highway and strike the center pylon at the plaza, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





Yurchick’s car burst into flames after striking the pylon, and he died at the scene of the crash.

The cause and manner of his death are under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Morning Sentinel reported.