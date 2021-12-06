A crowd greets a bus carrying members of the 1035th Survey and Design Team of the 133 Engineer Battalion as it approaches the Augusta Armory in this 2013 file photo. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

The Augusta Armory will provide a booster shot clinic to anyone who qualifies, starting on Tuesday.

The Armory, located at 179 Western Ave., is the result of an effort by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Maine National Guard and the Maine Emergency Management Agency in an effort to make booster shots more accessible, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said on Twitter Monday evening.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 11.

It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

No appointment is necessary, and the clinic will provide the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to anyone who is qualified to receive a booster shot.

The clinic is expected to stay open until the end of December, and hours of operation will be updated on the Maine CDC’s vaccination site resources page, according to Shah.

