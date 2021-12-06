AUBURN — An Auburn restaurant will be closed until further notice after a woman, who was allegedly driving while under the influence, crashed her SUV into the building early Sunday morning, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Police told the Sun Journal that around 5 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Sandra Kamuhinda of Falmouth hit the side of Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers at 5 Washington St. N.

Kamuhinda was not injured in the crash.

She was charged with operating under the influence, according to the Sun Journal.

The restaurant said they were not open at the time. Only one employee — who was not hurt, was inside doing breakfast prep work.

A statement released by Roy’s said the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to extensive structural damage.