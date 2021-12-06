University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two online updates specific to the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“Can We Grow Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) Sustainably in Maine” and “Pest Management Considerations with Growing Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.)” will both be presented by UMaine Extension professor John Jemison.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register and get additional details on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/educational-update-for-the-agricultural-industry-via-zoom-december-15-2021/. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.



