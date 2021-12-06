LEWISTON — All are welcome to gather at “Treasures of the Church,” a teaching and exposition of sacred relics, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston. The exposition will begin following the 6 p.m. Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception Mass at the church.

Father Carlos Martins, a Vatican-appointed expert on relics, will be in attendance with an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of Saints Peter and Paul, Joseph, Maria Goretti, Thérèse of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), Francis of Assisi, Anthony of Padua, Thomas Aquinas, and Faustina Kowalska. There will also be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic.

“Treasures of the Church” aims to give people an experience of the living God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition. Each exposition includes a multimedia presentation on the Church’s use of relics that is scriptural, catechetical, and devotional, leading to a renewal of the Catholic faith for many people. Throughout history, many healings have been worked in the presence of relics, and thousands have occurred through this ministry. Participants are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends or family members to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.





“The veneration of relics is a communion with the heroes of our Christian faith, asking for their powerful intercession. Many people have reported outstanding blessings and conversions through this ministry, and many have reported healings,” said Fr. Martins.

For more information, contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.