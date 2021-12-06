PORTLAND — Teacups, rat traps, and candelabras may seem like bizarre tools to accompany an artist in residence, but they’re the standard fare in Thom Wall’s bag of tricks.

Wall is an American juggler who specializes in juggling disciplines from the past. The “Master of Modern Vaudeville” will be in residence at Mayo Street Arts from Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19 for three events, beginning with a performance and workshop for the students at East End Community School.

Vibrant vaudeville antics kick off the inaugural event of Mayo Street Arts’ EECS Partnership. The ongoing collaboration will provide PK-5 students access to touring performing artists. MSA engages with students beyond the performance through thematic learning opportunities, including application-based activities and workshops. Artists are selected by a diverse committee composed of EECS students and staff members. Aoife Nugent, President of the EECS Parent Teacher Organization remarked that “we are thrilled to celebrate the inaugural performance in the partnership between Mayo Street Arts and EECS. We are looking forward to all future performances with this integrated model created to engage and enrich our students’ curriculum through art.”





The fun continues Saturday, with Thom’s evening performance at Mayo Street Arts. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as Wall completes daring feats and roll laughing out of their chairs as he dives through a bicycle rim lined with rat traps.

Wall’s time in Portland concludes with “Learn to Juggle with Thom Wall,” a free workshop open to the public in which participants will learn the three-ball cascade, the foundational pattern on which all jugglers build upon (or deconstruct!) as they train.

Come find out why Thom Wall was named one of the Top 40 Jugglers of the Year for 10 consecutive years!

Overview of Events:

Friday, Dec 17 at 8:00 AM — East End Community School Performance & Workshop (EECS Students/Staff Only)

Saturday, Dec 18 at 7:00 PM — Performance at Mayo Street Arts (Open to the public; tickets begin at $15)

Sunday, Dec 19 at 3:00 PM — Learn to Juggle with Thom Wall Workshop (Open to the public; FREE; space is limited, advance registration recommended)



After completing a five-year tour juggling for Cirque du Soleil’s Totem (2014-2019), Thom Wall now resides in Philadelphia where he researches circus history, consults for nonprofits, and coaches juggling and performance at Circadium: School of Contemporary Circus. When not at home, he’s performing his solo show “On the Topic of Juggling ” on cruise ships and stages around the world. Wall is delighted to be back on tour, sharing what he loves with circus fans across the US.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO REVIEW MSA’S COVID-19 POLICY.