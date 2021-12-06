FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy Band and Chorus will present the annual Candlelight Concerts on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. As always this is a free community event, but reservations are required to attend due to limited seating.

Visit www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac to make reservations, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.