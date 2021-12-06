Access to childhood education and development, domestic violence support, and food security among services receiving grants
BANGOR – As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of the communities it serves, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $470,000 to Maine and New Hampshire-based nonprofit organizations; $247,500 will be granted this year, while another $222,500 will be distributed in the form of multi-year grants.
In the Foundation’s latest grant cycle, 26 nonprofits dedicated to enriching the quality of life for communities across northern New England received grant awards. Among the services provided by these grantees: childhood education programs, food security, domestic violence support, and low-income community development.
“Supporting the communities in which we live and work is more important now than ever,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Through the unique work of each of these nonprofit organizations, they contribute to the strength and health in moving our communities forward. Our grant recipients’ commitment to improving the quality of life for those who need it most – be it through the arts, the outdoors, food security, or safety – is critical to building on the success of our communities across Northern New England.”
The grants awarded by the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation focus on making communities throughout Maine and New Hampshire more prosperous, more livable, and more vibrant.
The following grant recipients are among the many examples of the vital work taking place in our region:
$250,000
($50,000 over five years)
Bangor Region YMCA
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine
The Bangor Region YMCA is a community leader in supporting children, adults, and families in their lifelong quest for physical, emotional, and social wellness. They serve to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
$25,000
($12,500 over two years)
Children’s Center
August, Kennebec County, Maine
The Children’s Center provides a variety of high-quality services to children with disabilities including inclusive early education, pediatric therapies, specialized programs, and family services. The Children’s Center’s has a vision of a world where communities, families and caregivers join to create nurturing environments in which all children are embraced as unique and valued individuals.
$20,000
($10,000 over two years)
Penobscot Theatre Company
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine (Statewide Impact)
Penobscot Theatre Company is the only year-round professional, regional theatre in Northern Maine with a mission to inspire a life-long passion for the theatrical art form in the heart of Maine and beyond. Penobscot Theatre Company has become a cultural force for the Arts in the greater Bangor area and is currently preparing to celebrate its 48th season of providing quality entertainment to the Northeast.
$10,000
Best Buddies in Maine and New Hampshire
Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire (Statewide Impact)
Best Buddies in Maine and New Hampshire is dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). They offer One-to-One Friendship and Leadership Development programs for individuals with and without IDD to empower their special abilities by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.
$7,500
Safe Voices
Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine
Safe Voices’ mission is to support and empower those affected by Domestic Violence and engage the community in creating social change in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. Over the years, Safe Voices has developed a strong safety net for victims of domestic abuse seeking support, assistance, and a life free from the threat of further violence. In addition to providing emergency shelter, Safe Voices has a network of local community-based offices around Maine that provide one-on-one support, support groups, children’s services, advocacy, information and referral, court advocacy, transporting and accommodation for shelter, community education, and professional trainings.
$7,000
The Friendly Kitchen
Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire
The Friendly Kitchen, Concord’s only soup kitchen, has been a staple in the city for 40 years feeding those less fortunate. The Friendly Kitchen seeks to provide a meal for the hungry in a warm and caring, non-discriminating environment through the coordination of community volunteer resources. They have one purpose – to feed the hungry – and anyone who comes through their door is welcome without question or qualification. They’ve also piloted a Friendly Family meals program which provides family-size takeaway meals and education around food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC.
$5,500
Hearty Roots
Bristol, Lincoln County, Maine
Hearty Roots is an esteem-building outdoor adventure program led by professional counselors and educators who also happen to be backcountry experts. They operate sessions throughout Lincoln County on local and accessible land and water preserves. Guided by the power of relationships, the benefits of nature, and a practice of mindfulness, kids participating in the program gain experiences that strengthen resilience and personal growth.
Additional Recipients:
Boys & Girls Club of Bangor | $10,000
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine
Dirigo Reads | $5,500
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine (Statewide Impact)
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor | $10,000
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine
OHI (Brewer Area Food Pantry) | $5,500
Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine
Christine B. Foundation, Inc. | $10,000
Newburgh, Penobscot County, Maine
4-H Clubs & Affiliated 4-H Organizations | $10,000
Orono, Penobscot County, Maine
UpStart Maine | $7,500
Orono, Penobscot County, Maine
Maine Appalachian Trail Club, Inc. | $10,000
Portland, Cumberland County, Maine (Statewide Impact)
Boots2Roots | $9,000
Portland, Cumberland County, Maine
The Center for Grieving Children | $7,500
Portland, Cumberland County, Maine
Community Dental | $5,500
Portland, Cumberland County, Maine
Preble Street | $7,500
Portland, Cumberland County, Maine
Mount Desert Island Hospital | $10,000
Bar Harbor, Hancock County, Maine
Schoodic Institute | $7,500
Winter Harbor, Hancock County, Maine
Harmony Cares Food Pantry | $7,500
Harmony, Somerset County, Maine
SG United Foundation | $5,500
York, York County, Maine
Girls Inc. of New Hampshire | $5,500
Manchester, Hillsborough County, New Hampshire
The Front Door Agency, Inc. | $5,500
Nashua, Hillsborough County, New Hampshire
NHTI, Concord’s Community College | $5,500
Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire
Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business and/or loan production offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Bangor Savings Bank and The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation have invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the Web at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.