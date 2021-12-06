Access to childhood education and development, domestic violence support, and food security among services receiving grants

BANGOR – As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of the communities it serves, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $470,000 to Maine and New Hampshire-based nonprofit organizations; $247,500 will be granted this year, while another $222,500 will be distributed in the form of multi-year grants.

In the Foundation’s latest grant cycle, 26 nonprofits dedicated to enriching the quality of life for communities across northern New England received grant awards. Among the services provided by these grantees: childhood education programs, food security, domestic violence support, and low-income community development.





“Supporting the communities in which we live and work is more important now than ever,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Through the unique work of each of these nonprofit organizations, they contribute to the strength and health in moving our communities forward. Our grant recipients’ commitment to improving the quality of life for those who need it most – be it through the arts, the outdoors, food security, or safety – is critical to building on the success of our communities across Northern New England.”

The grants awarded by the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation focus on making communities throughout Maine and New Hampshire more prosperous, more livable, and more vibrant.

The following grant recipients are among the many examples of the vital work taking place in our region:

$250,000

($50,000 over five years)

Bangor Region YMCA

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine

The Bangor Region YMCA is a community leader in supporting children, adults, and families in their lifelong quest for physical, emotional, and social wellness. They serve to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

­

$25,000

($12,500 over two years)

Children’s Center

August, Kennebec County, Maine

The Children’s Center provides a variety of high-quality services to children with disabilities including inclusive early education, pediatric therapies, specialized programs, and family services. The Children’s Center’s has a vision of a world where communities, families and caregivers join to create nurturing environments in which all children are embraced as unique and valued individuals.

$20,000

($10,000 over two years)

Penobscot Theatre Company

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Penobscot Theatre Company is the only year-round professional, regional theatre in Northern Maine with a mission to inspire a life-long passion for the theatrical art form in the heart of Maine and beyond. Penobscot Theatre Company has become a cultural force for the Arts in the greater Bangor area and is currently preparing to celebrate its 48th season of providing quality entertainment to the Northeast.

$10,000

Best Buddies in Maine and New Hampshire

Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire (Statewide Impact)

Best Buddies in Maine and New Hampshire is dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). They offer One-to-One Friendship and Leadership Development programs for individuals with and without IDD to empower their special abilities by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

$7,500

Safe Voices

Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine

Safe Voices’ mission is to support and empower those affected by Domestic Violence and engage the community in creating social change in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. Over the years, Safe Voices has developed a strong safety net for victims of domestic abuse seeking support, assistance, and a life free from the threat of further violence. In addition to providing emergency shelter, Safe Voices has a network of local community-based offices around Maine that provide one-on-one support, support groups, children’s services, advocacy, information and referral, court advocacy, transporting and accommodation for shelter, community education, and professional trainings.

$7,000

The Friendly Kitchen

Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire

The Friendly Kitchen, Concord’s only soup kitchen, has been a staple in the city for 40 years feeding those less fortunate. The Friendly Kitchen seeks to provide a meal for the hungry in a warm and caring, non-discriminating environment through the coordination of community volunteer resources. They have one purpose – to feed the hungry – and anyone who comes through their door is welcome without question or qualification. They’ve also piloted a Friendly Family meals program which provides family-size takeaway meals and education around food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC.

$5,500

Hearty Roots

Bristol, Lincoln County, Maine

Hearty Roots is an esteem-building outdoor adventure program led by professional counselors and educators who also happen to be backcountry experts. They operate sessions throughout Lincoln County on local and accessible land and water preserves. Guided by the power of relationships, the benefits of nature, and a practice of mindfulness, kids participating in the program gain experiences that strengthen resilience and personal growth.

Additional Recipients:

Boys & Girls Club of Bangor | $10,000

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine

Dirigo Reads | $5,500

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor | $10,000

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine

OHI (Brewer Area Food Pantry) | $5,500

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine

Christine B. Foundation, Inc. | $10,000

Newburgh, Penobscot County, Maine

4-H Clubs & Affiliated 4-H Organizations | $10,000

Orono, Penobscot County, Maine

UpStart Maine | $7,500

Orono, Penobscot County, Maine

Maine Appalachian Trail Club, Inc. | $10,000

Portland, Cumberland County, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Boots2Roots | $9,000

Portland, Cumberland County, Maine

The Center for Grieving Children | $7,500

Portland, Cumberland County, Maine

Community Dental | $5,500

Portland, Cumberland County, Maine

Preble Street | $7,500

Portland, Cumberland County, Maine

Mount Desert Island Hospital | $10,000

Bar Harbor, Hancock County, Maine

Schoodic Institute | $7,500

Winter Harbor, Hancock County, Maine

Harmony Cares Food Pantry | $7,500

Harmony, Somerset County, Maine

SG United Foundation | $5,500

York, York County, Maine

Girls Inc. of New Hampshire | $5,500

Manchester, Hillsborough County, New Hampshire

The Front Door Agency, Inc. | $5,500

Nashua, Hillsborough County, New Hampshire

NHTI, Concord’s Community College | $5,500

Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire

Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business and/or loan production offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Bangor Savings Bank and The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation have invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the Web at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.