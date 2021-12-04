BEDFORD, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire woman faces a charge of abusing a corpse after the body of her mother was found at their home months after she died, police said.

The 54-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 6, 2022, following her arrest Nov. 18 in Bedford, WMUR-TV reported. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a number for her was disconnected.

The woman’s mother had died of natural causes in May, police said.





In October, police went to conduct a wellness check after family members said they hadn’t seen or heard from the mother in months. Police said the woman wouldn’t let them in. After getting a search warrant, they found the body.

They said for months after the mother’s death, Social Security checks continued to be deposited into her bank account.