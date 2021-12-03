Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Definition of “liberty”: “The state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.” Self-appointed New Hampshire authoritarians, Moms For Liberty, have offered a $500 bounty for anyone who can catch a teacher teaching the factual chronicles of race and cultures. The hypocrisy! The self-righteousness! The moral low ground! When and how did we let these people take over our children’s education?

They seem to be driven to make sure our kids, future kids and grandkids do not learn the heroic racial and cultural chronicled history that built America and makes it the most remarkable, proudly diverse country on earth. Why are they so afraid of teachers teaching truth and facts?

Xenophobic tyrants — self-appointed, selected, elected — are doing their best to destroy the democracy fostered by courageous Indigenous and enslaved cultures they apparently want expunged from classrooms. Show up, stand up, speak out, vote out!





Carol Selsberg

Eliot