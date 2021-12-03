BOSTON — Federal fishing managers are planning to allow U.S. fishermen to catch more bluefish next year.

Bluefish are popular with sport fishermen as well as commercial anglers, and the increase in quota applies to both. The commercial quota is slated to increase from about 2.8 million pounds to about 3.5 million, while the recreational quota would grow from about 8.3 million pounds to about 13.9 million.

Both quotas would grow even more in 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The proposed increases are subject to final approval.





The commercial fishing industry for bluefish is based largely in North Carolina as well as in the Northeast. Commercial fishermen caught about 2.5 million pounds of the fish last year.