Three more Mainers have died and another 847 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 1,330.

After the rollout of vaccine and booster shots, outbreaks at Maine nursing homes became less deadly, with the number of residents who died from the coronavirus dropping by 50 percent.





As of Thursday, there are 576 Maine schools that have reported cases in the past 30 days, while 193 experienced outbreaks.

Only two states — Vermont and Massachusetts — have a higher vaccination rate among newly eligible children than Maine.

It is likely that Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor will identify Maine’s first case of the omicron variant.

But it could be an uphill battle and risky political fight in a state that has some of the strongest legal protections for abortion of any U.S. state

Carine Reeves is asking that his indictment be dismissed because his trial was not held within 120 days following his return to Maine from New York.

“There was a lack of exposure and our immune systems just don’t have as many antibodies as we used to have,” said Stephanie Panella, who works with Northern Light’s respiratory assessment team.

Bringing the Bradford pear tree to Maine seemed like a good idea at the time.

The team’s veteran players have been inconsistent this season, with long droughts between scoring opportunities and fewer goals than last year.

While winter in the Pine Tree State is no joke, it doesn’t have to break you as long as you are prepared.

As is often the case with children, young deer are known to roughhouse a little.

NH man to serve more than 4 years, pay $230,000 for placing razor blades in pizza dough

Bangor police warns residents of holiday package thefts

Rockland housing development proposal scaled back due to wetlands concerns

Maine marine biologist nominated for CNN’s Hero of the Year award

Bangor man dies at Maine State Prison

Presque Isle merchants stock up on Maine-made goods to avoid supply line crunch

As one big energy corridor stalls, another moves forward in northern Maine

Maine lobster industry asks Supreme Court to stop rules to help right whales

Maine shrimp industry should not restart, experts say

Maine will receive more than $68M from EPA in funding for water infrastructure