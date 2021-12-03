University of Maine System appoints 17 committee members to help select a new leader to serve Huskies in Portland, Gorham, Lewiston-Auburn, and beyond.

PORTLAND — The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has formed the committee tasked with finding a new president for the University of Southern Maine (USM). Current President Glenn Cummings announced in October that he would be stepping down July 1 to return to a faculty position within USM.

Seventeen individuals representing students, faculty, staff, alumni and other USM constituencies were appointed to the USM Presidential Search Committee, chaired by UMS Trustee James Erwin. Thirteen members of the committee were selected by the USM constituencies they represent.





The committee will work with Academic Search, a Washington, D.C.–based consulting firm, to identify the ideal candidate to lead USM through its many initiatives, including transformational infrastructure projects and unprecedented fundraising efforts, as well as serve all Huskies in Portland, Gorham, Lewiston-Auburn, and beyond. Its first of several meetings is expected to be held in mid-December.

“Our search process will be thorough, inclusive, equitable and orderly, with multiple opportunities for input,” Erwin says. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to express my gratitude to those who have agreed to serve on the search committee and to those who take the time to provide us with input and perspective. I look forward to a successful search to find the next leader of USM.”

Visit the USM Presidential Search Committee website for information about its members, a broad timeline of the search process, notes from committee meetings and more. A survey seeking input about USM priorities for the future also is available.

The committee anticipates interviewing finalists in early March. The new president will be determined by April.

Cummings notified the board in early October of his intention to step down and return to a faculty position with tenure at the end of June 2022. The board accepted his resignation and began working to form the search committee that will be charged with finding his replacement on Oct. 27.