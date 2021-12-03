ORONO — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 for the “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” coming to the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine on April 30.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are available at collinscenterforthearts.com.

In 2022, Yankovic will launch “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” on April 23 with a six-month run of 133 shows throughout North America. The tour will end in New York City on Oct. 29 with his first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall. Tour dates are online.





Opening the shows for the five-time Grammy winner will be comedian Emo Philips.

According to concert promoters, the tour marks Yankovic’s return to the concert stage following his 2019 “Strings Attached Tour,” where he performed each night with a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues.