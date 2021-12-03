CASTINE — Dr. William J. Brennan, president of Maine Maritime Academy, has announced that the college concluded a national search for a vice president of enrollment management and marketing with the recruitment of Kimberly Reilly to the position.

“We are thrilled to have Kim join our leadership team,” said Brennan. “Her impressive professional background is an incredible asset to the Academy. We are poised for continued growth, and her energy and vision are exactly what we need to propel ourselves forward in these unusual times.”

Reilly will provide the vision and leadership to develop essential institutional priorities and is developing a strategic plan to deliver on MMA’s ambitious enrollment goals. She oversees admissions, financial aid, and marketing at the college.





With a long career in higher education, Reilly brings expertise in designing operational processes that are student-centric and focus on increasing recruitment, retention, persistence and graduation rates; developing and integrating technology to leverage institutional resources; implementing and optimizing recruitment-oriented CRM solutions; and a demonstrated history of achieving growth in both enrollment and net tuition revenue. Prior to joining Maine Maritime Academy, Reilly served in enrollment services leadership roles at La Salle University, Nova Southeastern University, and Southern New Hampshire University.

Reilly received her B.S. and M.Ed degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, and is currently completing her Ed.D with the University of New England.



Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates regularly exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation and the college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, Washington Monthly, and U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.