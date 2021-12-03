BANGOR – Husson University announced that Craig Hadley, vice president of finance and administration, treasurer will be retiring at the end of 2021. He has been with the university for over 13 years. Hadley played a significant role in the university’s response to the pandemic. His efforts included overseeing the deployment of significant federal economic relief.

During his tenure, Hadley skillfully managed an extensive portfolio of responsibilities. He oversaw the university’s business services and finances including Husson’s endowment. Under Hadley’s leadership, facilities services, auxiliary services, information technology, and campus safety and security all made important contributions to the University’s success.

“Craig’s work helped our campus community develop a stronger shared understanding of our financial position,” said Robert A. Clark, CFA, PhD, president of Husson University. “His leadership helped ensure that our students received superior campus services. The strong operational foundation he created will help the University fulfill its educational mission in the years to come.”





Hadley worked closely with the Board of Trustees in the areas of finance, operations management, and the physical plant. He earned trustees’ respect and appreciation. As a result of his dedication to Husson, the University was able to institute approximately $100 million in campus facility developments and improvements.

These included the construction of the Beardsley Meeting House, the student Townhouses, and the Wellness Learning Center. Hadley also helped oversee the finances that made athletic turf field replacements possible for Winkin Field and Boucher Field. He also supervised the financing of Harold Alfond Hall, the new home of Husson’s College of Business. These projects all enhance the quality of Husson’s academic and student life.

Hadley is a licensed CPA and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Richmond and a master’s in business administration from Columbia University. Before joining Husson, he had a successful 31-year business career working for a variety of publicly traded, private, and multinational companies as well as nonprofit institutions, spanning 15 industries with revenues of $3.5 to $6 billion. Hadley recently served on the Board of Trustees of Northern Light’s Acadia Hospital and as a member of Northern Light Health’s Finance Committee. He has also written articles and shared his extensive expertise at several higher education gatherings.

Hadley is looking forward to continuing his professional work serving as an adjunct faculty member for Husson and the University of Maine, as well as a consulting fellow for the National Association of College and University Business Officers and ENCORE. He also plans on volunteering for several humanitarian causes and taking part in a variety of new adventures, including spending time at his wilderness camp on Moosehead Lake.

The search for a new vice president for finance and administration, treasurer at Husson University began in March. The University expects to have the position filled in early 2022. Interested applicants can contact Janet Kelle, Husson University’s chief human resources officer via email at kellej@husson.edu or call her at 207-941-7131.