JACKMAN – Bryn Clausen (grade 7) and Tommy Sylvester (grade 11) were recognized at a recent Forest Hills assembly on Nov. 18.

Students in grades 6-12 were invited to participate in an essay writing contest. For the Patriot’s Pen contest (grades 6-8), the theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?” For the Voice of Democracy contest (grades 9-12), students had to prepare & present on the theme “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”

Clausen

Both are national contests conducted annually by the VFW. Locally, the William B. Doughty Auxiliary #5723 of Jackman sponsors the contest and awards the winners a monetary prize.





Clausen was selected as the middle school winner out of 28 total participants and Sylvester was chosen as the high school winner out of 10 total participants. The winning submissions will be sent along to the District-level to be judged. Grand prizes include scholarships and trips to Washington, D.C. National winners are announced in March.

Sylvester