This story will be updated.

LITCHFIELD — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Maine Turnpike Authority facility in Litchfield.

The eight-bay garage stores plow trucks and loaders, MTA spokesperson Erin Courtney told Newscenter Maine.





LITCHFIELD FIRE | The Maine Turnpike Authority garage is on fire. Tankers from surrounding communities are bringing in water to respond, and smoke can be seen coming up from the building.



Academy Road is closed down to traffic.



Fire Marshals Office is being called in. @WGME pic.twitter.com/mq5QYw0HWl — Lauren Healy (@LaurenWGME) December 2, 2021

Academy Road is closed down around the scene of the fire.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is being called in to investigate the fire.