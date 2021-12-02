A man who threatened the friend of his ex-girlfriend with a box cutter in 2012 has died at the Maine State Prison.

William Cocci, 42, died at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

Cocci was sentenced for domestic violence and illegal possession of a firearm.





In 2011, Cocci was also accused of offering to pay a woman to slap a person that he had previously worked with after getting fired.

The cause of Cocci’s death was not released.