Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain and snow throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 938 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,327.

Hospitalizations in Maine continue to rise, and on Wednesday, the state saw a record 334 people who have been afflicted with the coronavirus at hospitals across the state. There is also a record 49 people throughout Maine on ventilators.





U.S. officials on Wednesday detected the country’s first case of the new omicron variant, which is thought to be more transmissible, in California.

Medical professionals will likely start to get a fuller picture of the impact of omicron over the next few weeks, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.

It is putting Sen. Susan Collins, one of the few Republicans to support abortion rights, back in the spotlight after she helped confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the court and has been adamant that the high court would not overturn Roe v. Wade.

Alex Poulin says his 4-year-old son loves deer meat, but contamination from ‘forever chemicals’ causes him to worry that his family is being harmed.

On top of the $20,000 signing bonus, the new hire in Brewer could earn up to $29.03 per hour, which works out to roughly $60,000 per year, and would be given two weeks of vacation time to start.

The B-52 bomber that was named for the Queen City has had many lives, both in and out of service, both intact and later decommissioned and chopped up in the 1990s.

Janet Mills’ initiatives would set aside $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to protect key state infrastructure from extreme weather.

Fred Jordan, 81, said mass casualty events, unfortunately, are fairly common in the U.S.

Outgoing coach Nick Charlton made $153,000 per year, compared with the average conference head coach salary of $400,000.

PLUS: UMaine names offensive coordinator Andrew Dresner as interim head football coach

Few things are more scenic than a wild blueberry barren full of plump and ripe berries. But Maine’s iconic berry crop is facing a climate crisis that threatens its future.

Snowy days are upon us in Maine, and social media feeds are sure to flood with snapshots of picture-perfect snowflakes.

In other Maine news …

