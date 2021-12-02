ORONO — Gov. Janet Mills visited the University of Maine, the state’s public research university, on Dec. 1 to mark the one-year progress of the Maine Climate Council and to announce new initiatives to empower communities in the fight against climate change. The governor’s announcement recognized a regional climate planning partnership formed this year by the town of Orono, the city of Bangor, the University of Maine, and Husson University.

A dozen researchers from the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias serve on the Maine Climate Council’s Scientific and Technical Subcommittee and contributed to the Maine Climate Science Update 2021 released as part of a recent council meeting in Orono.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, who holds a joint appointment as the University of Maine System’s Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, welcomed Governor Mills and the Maine Climate Council to UMaine.





“The University of Maine System is a committed partner in the work of the Maine Climate Council. Researchers from the University of Maine travel the world and the state to contribute to global understanding of climate change and to help develop solutions to the climate challenges that are impacting Maine’s communities and natural resources.

“We are pleased to welcome Governor Mills to Orono to mark one year of progress in Maine’s plan for climate action and to recognize the regional climate planning partnership we have formed with the town of Orono, the city of Bangor and Husson University. Focusing on sustainability and science-informed action, our regional partnership will stand as a model for how we can work together to achieve Maine climate solutions.”