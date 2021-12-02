BREWER – Spend some time on the road and you might spot a truck painted with a giant pink ribbon, the words “Trucking for a Cure,” and a Pottle’s Transportation logo. Every mile that this truck has racked up hauling loads throughout the Northeast has raised awareness and supported local cancer care.

Recently, Pottle’s Transportation donated one and a half cents for each of the truck’s 395,527 miles to Northern Light Cancer Care. The total amount of Pottle’s gift was $5,932.91.

“Cancer awareness is near and dear to the Pottle’s family,” says Chelsea Pottle Demmons, vice president Pottle’s Transportation. “Many of our employees and their families have been affected by cancer. Supporting this cause makes us feel like we’re really making a difference as a company.”





The breast cancer awareness truck was initially part of the company fleet but has been owned by Kathy Wildes, a Pottle’s owner-operator, since 2019.

Pottle’s donation will stay local to support cancer care services provided at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer. The gift builds on a legacy of support for local cancer care services that began when the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute first opened in 2009. A room in the building is dedicated in memory of Betty Modery, the result of a special gift made to the facility by her children Barry Pottle, president of Pottle’s Transportation, and Cindy Nightingale, payroll manager.

“We are incredibly grateful for Pottle’s support,” says Donna Boehm, MSN, MPH, RN, associate vice president, Oncology Services. “With our community’s support, we’re able to ensure that the level of care that our patients deserve is available close to home.”

Family owned and operated since it was founded in 1962, Pottle’s is based in Hermon and has other terminals in Allentown and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Pottle’s has 250 team members, including 64 owner-operators. The company primarily serves the Northeast.