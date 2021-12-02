OUT Maine is excited to welcome Maura Derrivan LCPC-c (she/her/hers) to its team! Derrivan joins the team as the youth engagement coordinator and brings mental health expertise to the position that works directly with LGBTQ+* youth in Maine.

She graduated with a masters of science in counseling and psychological services in 2019 from Salem State University in Massachusetts and has most recently been working as a mental health counselor with children, adolescents, and adults in Southern Maine. She enjoys working with children and adolescents and brings experience in working with families to foster healthy and positive relationships. We’re really looking forward to her help in deepening and expanding our support for youth, parents and families in these stressful times.

Outside of work, you can find Derrivan working on a craft project, exploring Southern Maine or spending time with her dog Beker and cats Loraine and Ravioli.





*LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.