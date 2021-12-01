Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have my admiration for working patiently for months with Democrats and a handful of Republicans to craft an infrastructure plan which became law on Nov. 15. They did not give up.

The more than $1 trillion will provide funds to fix Maine’s roads and bridges, improve Amtrak’s Northeast corridor, expand broadband access, modernize the electrical grid, improve water and sewage systems, expand public transportation, renovate airports and fund electric vehicle charging stations.

Thank you to Sen. Susan Collins for voting yes despite being attacked by fellow Republicans for that vote. The last major infrastructure bill of $305 billion was signed in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Even with crumbling bridges and potholed federal highways and even with their control of the White House, the Senate and the House, Republicans didn’t pass a plan.





Thank you to Biden for not giving up on negotiating for Mainers who depend on safe roads, bridges, trains, water, sewage disposal and airports. Thank you for the jobs soon to be generated by this trillion dollar infrastructure plan.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill