Two drivers were injured after a car struck three vehicles on Bonny Eagle Road on Wednesday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Tracy Reese, 46, of Westbrook was driving a 2001 Volvo S70 when she crossed the center line and struck three different cars, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the drivers — Arthur Jordon, 74, of Waterboro and Courtney Camire, 25, of East Waterboro — as well as Camiere’s passengers, were not injured.





Meanwhile Reese and another driver, James Myers, 67, of Lyman, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating speed and alcohol impairment as factors in the crash.