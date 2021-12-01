Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with decreasing clouds from the crown of Maine to the southern coast. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty-one more Mainers and 1,173 more coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Thanksgiving, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,324.
The state has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 330 patients across Maine. Of those, 100 are in critical care, while 46 are on ventilators.
A nearly 2-month-old COVID-19 outbreak at the Penobscot County Jail is preventing nearly two dozen inmates from being transferred to state prisons so they can complete their sentences. The Bangor jail’s inability to transfer the inmates has contributed to chronic overcrowding there.
Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak at the Somerset County Jail in Madison has ended after it went 14 days without a new case.
COVID-19 deaths soared in Maine nursing homes before boosters became available
Maine saw the highest COVID-19 death rate in nursing homes of any U.S. state over four weeks in October and November.
Maine’s nuclear waste could find a home if communities volunteer to take it
Although it’s the federal government’s obligation to create a permanent facility for waste disposal, nuclear facilities across the country have been left to find solutions for temporary storage.
Penobscot County had Maine’s highest crime rate last year
That’s been linked to Penobscot County being a hub for drug trafficking in northern and Down East Maine.
Maine female soldiers form support group for sexual trauma survivors
That support group is forming in the wake of a recent Bangor Daily News investigation into a predatory culture inside the Maine Army National Guard.
You can read our full Unguarded series here.
Maine brothers create a craft beer that pairs perfectly with Indian cuisine
Rupee Beer is a smooth, full-bodied lager that’s less carbonated than most other lagers, to better complement the spiciness of many Indian dishes.
Orono’s new welcome signs will feature likeness of Penobscot chief
Orono is moving ahead with new welcome signs despite a recent recommendation that the town change its seal that features the chief’s likeness.
Stonington wants to buy historic hall to preserve waterfront access
If the town buys the lodge, it could add much needed skiff space and create more room for docks and floats for Maine’s largest lobster port.
Rockland residents want the city to take action after intense storms flood brook system
A recent storm that brought more than 5 inches of rain on Halloween has magnified the problem.
Acadia National Park has seen nearly 4 million visits so far this year
That surpasses the record 3.5 million set in 2017.
Yellowtail aquaculture farm has received final DEP permits and bought land in Jonesport
Kingfish Maine plans to grow around 13 million pounds of yellowtail there each year.
Hunters are on track to kill the most Maine deer since LBJ was president
It has been another highly successful year for deer hunters in Maine.
In other Maine news …
At Ghislaine Maxwell trial, pilot names George Mitchell among flyers on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet
William Shatner makes appearance at Maine couple’s ‘Star Trek’-themed wedding
Foo Fighters will play on the Bangor waterfront next year
UMaine’s best wide receiver is transferring
Hampden Academy junior commits to Providence College women’s basketball team
Developer cancels Cape Elizabeth affordable housing project
Maine man allegedly brought handgun into Boston airport
Well-traveled roadrunner is back home after visit to Maine
Drought conditions extend through fall in parts of northern Maine