Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with decreasing clouds from the crown of Maine to the southern coast. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-one more Mainers and 1,173 more coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Thanksgiving, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,324.

The state has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 330 patients across Maine. Of those, 100 are in critical care, while 46 are on ventilators.

A nearly 2-month-old COVID-19 outbreak at the Penobscot County Jail is preventing nearly two dozen inmates from being transferred to state prisons so they can complete their sentences. The Bangor jail’s inability to transfer the inmates has contributed to chronic overcrowding there.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak at the Somerset County Jail in Madison has ended after it went 14 days without a new case.

Maine saw the highest COVID-19 death rate in nursing homes of any U.S. state over four weeks in October and November.

Although it’s the federal government’s obligation to create a permanent facility for waste disposal, nuclear facilities across the country have been left to find solutions for temporary storage.

That’s been linked to Penobscot County being a hub for drug trafficking in northern and Down East Maine.

That support group is forming in the wake of a recent Bangor Daily News investigation into a predatory culture inside the Maine Army National Guard.

You can read our full Unguarded series here.

Rupee Beer is a smooth, full-bodied lager that’s less carbonated than most other lagers, to better complement the spiciness of many Indian dishes.

Orono is moving ahead with new welcome signs despite a recent recommendation that the town change its seal that features the chief’s likeness.

If the town buys the lodge, it could add much needed skiff space and create more room for docks and floats for Maine’s largest lobster port.

A recent storm that brought more than 5 inches of rain on Halloween has magnified the problem.

That surpasses the record 3.5 million set in 2017.

Kingfish Maine plans to grow around 13 million pounds of yellowtail there each year.

It has been another highly successful year for deer hunters in Maine.

In other Maine news …

At Ghislaine Maxwell trial, pilot names George Mitchell among flyers on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet

William Shatner makes appearance at Maine couple’s ‘Star Trek’-themed wedding

Foo Fighters will play on the Bangor waterfront next year

UMaine’s best wide receiver is transferring

Hampden Academy junior commits to Providence College women’s basketball team

Developer cancels Cape Elizabeth affordable housing project

Maine man allegedly brought handgun into Boston airport

Well-traveled roadrunner is back home after visit to Maine

Drought conditions extend through fall in parts of northern Maine

Mainers gather in Bangor park to light 9-foot menorah