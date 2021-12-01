BAR HARBOR – Alexandra Morton has been called “the Jane Goodall of Canada” because of her passionate 30-year fight to save British Columbia’s wild salmon from salmon farms. Her account of that fight is both inspiring and a roadmap for resistance to industrial-scale aquaculture.

Morton has agreed to give a special lecture virtually from her home in British Columbia on Dec. 06 at 5 p.m. (EST) as part of the MDIBL Science Café series. A question-and-answer session will follow.

“This important conversation comes at a critical time for Frenchman Bay and Maine as we face the rising challenge of industrial-scale aquaculture,” said Jeri Bowers, director of public affairs and development at MDIBL and treasurer of Frenchman Bay United, a coalition that is leading the fight against the American Aquafarms proposal. “We all can learn a lot from Alexandra Morton and her incredible fight against big aquaculture over the past 30 years.”





Morton’s work revolves specifically around salmon aquaculture and her efforts to preserve the pacific wild salmon. Her book “Not on my Watch” is warning of what could happen in Maine due to lax aquaculture rules and regulations.

Morton said, “I am pleased to be able to share my work with people who are facing the heavy fist of large industrial-scale aquaculture. This is not work for the faint of heart. Big aquaculture has the potential to devastate the natural fisheries and Maine people may want to protect their oceans and coastal waters before it’s too late. You have an incredibly valuable lobster industry and robust fishery – it deserves to be protected from those who are trying to profit from your waters.”

Frenchman Bay United, an umbrella organization representing five stakeholder groups – Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation, Friends of Eastern Bay, Friends of Frenchman Bay, Friends of Schoodic Peninsula and Save the Bay – is partnering with the MDI Biological Laboratory to bring Morton’s story and lessons learned to Maine.

This event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. To register go to https://mdibl.org/event/not-on-my-watch/. A Zoom link will be emailed to you 24 hours before the event.