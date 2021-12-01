CAMDEN — For the third time in two years, the mysterious Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry.

This very generous and anonymous benefactor will donate $2.00 for every $1.00 raised (up to $10,000) between now and Dec. 17. The Otto Challenge funds will be used to purchase Hannaford Gift Cards which in turn will be given to those in need.

“The holidays can be especially hard for those we serve as they struggle to feed their families,” said CACFP Board Member Faith Vautour. “While we don’t know the identity of Otto, we’re so grateful for his kind-hearted and generous assistance.”





The initial Otto Challenge provided Hannaford Gift Cards to 45 families in the fall of 2020 while the second challenge benefited 76 families in January and February of this year.

To participate in the challenge, go to camdenpantry.org/donate or send a check to the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, P. O. Box 337, Camden 04843. Make sure you designate the donation for The Otto Challenge.

Camden Area Christian Food Pantry is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving residents of Appleton, Camden, Hope, Islesboro, Lincolnville, Rockport, Searsmont, Union, Washington, and others in need.

To learn more about Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, visit camdenpantry.org or facebook.com/CamdenFoodPantry.