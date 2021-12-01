HERMON — COVID-19 set the Hermon High School football team off on a rough start, with the first home game being three weeks later than originally planned. The team came back to the field on Oct. 1.

The Hermon Hawk JROTC Battalion presented colors before the game. The cadets who presented the colors also are members of the Hermon football team, a Hermon High tradition.

“I think it’s great that we are giving multiple cadets who are on the football team an opportunity to do something so patriotic,” said Cadet Toby Doyon. Color Guard is all about presenting our Nation’s Colors in preparation for the National Anthem being played.





Cadet Landon Ryan said that he “felt honored to be picked by Mjr. Fortier and 1st Sgt. Jenkins to honor our nation as part of the Hermon Hawk Battalion as well as the Hermon Football Program.”

The Hermon Hawk Battalion continues to be the only Battalion in Maine to do something so special.

In an interview, Cadet Alec Smith said, “JROTC is a big part of the school and the community. I’m happy I got the opportunity to present The Colors, as well as represent the Hermon Hawk Battalion and the Hermon Football program.”

The Colors were presented by Cadets Alec Smith, Tristan Emerson, Landon Ryan, Job Johnson, and Toby Doyon. These Cadets portray the main mission of JROTC: motivating young people to become better citizens.