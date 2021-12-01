ORONO — All are welcome to gather at the Newman Center, located on 83 College Avenue in Orono, on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6:15 p.m. for a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley.

The Newman Center has served as a venue for gatherings of Catholic students at the University of Maine since 1946 but, more importantly, it has served as a spiritual home for active Catholics and non-Catholics to learn about the beauty of the faith, become rooted in prayer, and cultivate their faith lives in the process.

In recent years, the need for structural repairs and other improvements at buildings of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, particularly the Newman Center, became obvious and inspired the “Rebuild His Church” capital campaign which, to date, has raised over $2.7 million. Renovation and repair work at the center is slated to begin in the spring.

Among the many improvements on the way at the center are a new multi-purpose space for meetings, ministries, and fellowship; a quiet, beautiful narthex where one can transition into the presence of God; separate entrances to the chapel and the main hall; a chapel featuring a new sacristy, tabernacle, altar, ambo, and main crucifix; a student lounge to encourage relaxation and community, including an outdoor deck extension; a Marian garden with a statue of Our Lady of Wisdom; and a steeple bell to ring out the joyful sound throughout the neighborhood that it is time for Mass, reminding all that the Lord is calling us to Him. The campaign is still in need of support to reach its ultimate goal of over $3.5 million. To learn more about the campaign, the Newman Center, and how you can help, visit www.blackbearcatholic.org/how-to-give.