Atlantic Coast Radio is pleased to announce that it has added a third live and local sports call-in show to its programming lineup on BIG JAB Sports Radio WJJB (96.3 and 92.5 FM). Debuting Wednesday, Dec. 1, “Middays with Mannix and Mannix,” hosted by native Mainers Jeff and Taylor Mannix, will air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With this addition to the station’s weekday lineup, BIG JAB Sports Radio will be Maine’s only “live and local” sports station, airing local call-in programming every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Atlantic Coast Radio General Manager Jon Van Hoogenstyn, “A local midday show has been a long-time demand from many of our drive time listeners and we have responded. As a locally owned and independent Maine broadcaster, we believe in the ‘live and local’ call-in formula. Our listeners are passionate, loyal, and engaged with our programming. The call-in format gives members of our local and regional sports fan community a chance to participate in a conversation about something they love. For many, it’s an escape from the chaos around us and we’ve seen that demand for connection grow as we emerged from the pandemic and sports have returned.”

According to a report by Nielsen, sports content continues to thrive with 23 million Americans tuning in to sports radio weekly. The report indicates that eight out of 10 sports radio listeners are educated and affluent.





Van Hoogenstyn goes on to explain that, “More large broadcast entities are eliminating locally originated programming, and replacing live personalities with pre-recorded programming. Our station leadership is proud and excited to add ‘Middays with Mannix and Mannix’ to our weekday lineup. This is a significant differentiator for our station and aligns with our commitment to preserving and advancing the art of local talk radio programming.”

For years, brothers Jeff and Taylor Mannix have been building a loyal following with their brand of reporting on Saturday Morning JAB. They join the Morning JAB team of “Shoe and Joe” and “PM JAB afternoons with Javier Goritti” providing local and Boston sports talk all day long. “We have the right team to add to the daytime mix with Jeff and Taylor,” Van Hoogenstyn added.

BIG JAB Sports Radio programming airs on 96.3 and 92.5 FM or via live stream on http://www.thebigjab.com.

Atlantic Coast Radio is a radio group locally owned by longtime broadcasters JJ Jeffrey and Bob “Doc” Fuller. WJJB is the Maine flagship for the Boston Red Sox, the Boston and Maine Celtics, and with its sister station, WPEI, the Portland Sea Dogs. WLOB carries UMaine football and hockey, and for the first time this year, women’s basketball.