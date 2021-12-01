This year marks the 14th, and perhaps final, annual art show at High Mountain Hall, located at 5 Mountain Street in Camden. This much anticipated event promises to be a fantastic exposition of new work by six local artists. Exhibiting in this year’s show will be Patty Bolz, jewelry; Julie Crane, encaustics and prints; Whitney River, drawings and paintings; Margaret Rizzio, assemblage; Michaela Stone, leatherwork; and Sal Taylor-Kydd, books and photographs.

A practicing jeweler for many years, Patty Bolz creates her work in high karat gold with a strong emphasis on both form and texture. She is especially drawn to the structure, strength and boldness of inorganic formations, and finds this attraction translated into much of her work. Giving particular attention to the integration of the elements within each piece, she designs and builds jewelry that is both dynamic and wearable.

Camden native Crane has been gathering experiences of influencers in this area for decades. Her visual language ties together the unseen and the hoped for. The unjustified scale of objects often implies a symbolic parallel which is offered up for viewer translation. Although identifiable imagery is generally portrayed, the backstory points to a present history. By spanning multiple media, the differing effects come together in forgivable arrangements.





River’s poetic drawings invite the viewer to share her appreciation for the intricate details found in nature. Through close observation and realistic rendering of organic forms, River creates meditative compositions that evoke the human experience. Since graduating from Yale University in 1995, she has shown extensively throughout New England, and her drawings and paintings are represented in many private and corporate collections.

Rizzio uses a wide range of vintage ephemera and found objects to create enchanting multi-layered collages. The carefully constructed vignettes evoke a deep appreciation for the past through memory and coincidence, embracing the artist’s attachment to Maine.

Stone is a multidisciplinary artist and designer working in leather, wood, and textiles, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative form. Her leather goods brand, Studio Crie, features functional pieces made by hand with ethically sourced materials and a commitment to sustainability.

Kydd is a photographer and poet who combines both mediums to create books, prints and photographic objects. Sal’s work draws strongly on the landscape, focusing on domesticity in conversation with the natural world. Her photographs have been exhibited across the world, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico, and Spain. Her latest book “Yesterday,” is a limited-edition book of photographs examining our sense of loss experienced during the pandemic. Kydd’s photography is represented by The Page Gallery in Maine and the San Miguel Photographic Gallery in Mexico.

A festive opening gala will be held at the Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m., and the show will be open on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.