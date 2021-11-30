Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is in COVID-19 protocol. He didn’t lead the team’s morning skate Tuesday before Boston’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. He won’t coach Tuesday’s game as Joe Sacco will lead the Bruins.

The Bruins host the Red Wings at TD Garden at 7 p.m.





Whether Cassidy tested positive or was a close contact of someone else who tested positive will determine the length of his absence. Cassidy is vaccinated as is required under NHL protocols for coaches and staff.

The timing might not be great for the Bruins. Had he been in COVID protocol earlier in the season when Boston had longer stretches without action, fewer games might have been at risk.

The Bruins will be without on-ice leadership as well with Brad Marchand suspended for three games for a slew-footing incident Thursday.

Story by Matt Vautour, masslive.com